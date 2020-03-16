News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trying to shake off Salmond like wrestling with octopus, woman tells court

Trying to shake off Salmond like wrestling with octopus, woman tells court
By Press Association
Monday, March 16, 2020 - 12:21 PM

A woman has told a court how it was like “wrestling with an octopus” when Alex Salmond grabbed her as he tried to recreate the image on a “sexualised” Christmas card.

The former first minister of Scotland, 65, faces 14 charges of alleged offences against 10 women, all of which he denies.

A civil servant in the Scottish Government told the High Court in Edinburgh on Monday she was assaulted by Salmond following a meeting in Bute House – the first minister’s official residence – in 2010.

The alleged incident is said to have happened at the first minister’s official residence (Jane Barlow/PA)
The alleged incident is said to have happened at the first minister’s official residence (Jane Barlow/PA)

The jury was shown an image of a Christmas card design, featuring a man and a woman about to kiss beneath the mistletoe.

“There (were) two individuals on the Christmas card – the older male, taller with glasses and a younger female, who was quite scantily clad,” she said.

“I didn’t think the image was appropriate. It showed the female leaning up to kiss the gentleman.

“I didn’t think it was an appropriate image for the first minister and his wife to send out.”

The prosecution witness, known as Woman B, said she raised her reservations with Salmond and others at the meeting.

She explained: “My view was that the picture was too sexualised for him to send out.”

It felt like every time I managed to get a hand off another hand would appear

The court heard all those at the meeting agreed the image was inappropriate but the civil servant said she was assaulted when she was left alone in the room with Salmond.

“He immediately just said ‘let’s recreate the pose on the Christmas card’,” she said.

“He grabbed my wrists and pulled me towards him and I was just shocked.

“I used my hands to try to get him off.”

But the woman said she did not succeed, adding: “It felt like every time I managed to get a hand off another hand would appear.

“He was very persistent and it felt like I was wrestling with an octopus. I felt like there was always another hand.”

Woman B said she said or did nothing to give the impression she wanted it to happen and did not consent.

“I felt quite alarmed, I wanted it to stop,” she said.

“I didn’t say anything. I was trying to get his hands off me, but I couldn’t get my voice.”

She told the jury the alleged assault ended when a colleague came to the door.

Woman B said she spoke to her line manager about the incident but added: “I didn’t think there was really an option to take things further at that time within the Scottish Government because of the relationship between the civil service and the first minister.

“I felt that if I had complained formally, then I would be the problem and I would be moved and I had worked really hard.”

Shelagh McCall questioned the witness (Jane Barlow/PA)
Shelagh McCall questioned the witness (Jane Barlow/PA)

Shelagh McCall QC, representing Salmond, suggested her client had been in a “playful mood” on the evening of the incident and asked if Woman B would describe the incident as “hijinks”.

The woman replied: “I would say it was…at night, in an empty room at Bute House. I don’t think that can be described as hijinks. I certainly didn’t take it that way.”

Salmond is on trial over accusations of sexual assault, including an attempted rape, spanning a period between June 2008 and November 2014.

His lawyers previously lodged special defences of consent and alibi.

Consent was given as a defence for three alleged sexual assaults and an alleged indecent assault against three women.

The trial, before judge Lady Dorrian, continues.

READ MORE

Sky Sports presenter will donate brain to medical science to aid Parkinson’s research

More on this topic

I was too scared to call for help, alleged victim tells Salmond trialI was too scared to call for help, alleged victim tells Salmond trial

Ireland's top TikTok users are joining the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre in a campaign to end sexual harassmentIreland's top TikTok users are joining the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre in a campaign to end sexual harassment

Women enduring hundreds of sexual abuse incidents before reporting itWomen enduring hundreds of sexual abuse incidents before reporting it

UCC course to combat sexual abuse reaches wider audienceUCC course to combat sexual abuse reaches wider audience

Alex SalmondCourtTOPIC: Sexual harassment

More in this Section

Fresh restrictions and border closures announced in bid to slow virus spreadFresh restrictions and border closures announced in bid to slow virus spread

UK Health Secretary: Over-70s will be asked to self-isolate for up to four monthsUK Health Secretary: Over-70s will be asked to self-isolate for up to four months

Global shutdown as battle rages to contain cornovirusGlobal shutdown as battle rages to contain cornovirus

Countries around the world announce more virus restrictionsCountries around the world announce more virus restrictions


Lifestyle

From mindless eating to not getting enough rest, Lauren Taylor speaks to experts about the common mistakes.7 reasons you’re not losing weight

We will soon be returning to West Cork from La Gomera, in the Canary islands. Yesterday, I found the text of a light-hearted radio talk I gave about island life in the late 1980s. In 40 years, it hasn’t lost its magic. This is what I wrote...Damien Enright: Rats off their tree on La Gomera, but for very good reason

A ccording to the country’s Cat Protection & Welfare Society (Catpaws), there are 1.5m domestic cats in Cyprus, an island with only 1.2m human residents. During a visit last month, 14 pussies converged on us at a cat feeding station near the ancient ruins of Amathus; they thought my wife was one of the dedicated cat ladies who feed them.Richard Collins: Pause to reflect on history of cats in Cyprus

It is apparently a battle between nature and man, or the artefacts of man. And there is only going to be one winner, writes Man MacCarthy.The Islands of Ireland: Shore thing in Fergus Estuary

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 14, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 11
  • 18
  • 22
  • 36
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »