News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trying eating fruits, roots and leaves to tackle a hangover, say scientists

Trying eating fruits, roots and leaves to tackle a hangover, say scientists
Thursday, April 30, 2020 - 11:30 PM

Plant extracts could hold the key to curing hangovers, research suggests

Headaches and nausea after drinking had been thought to be caused by a lack of electrolytes in the body, a combination of minerals that help balance acid levels.

But analysis by scientists at the Institute of Molecular Physiology in Mainz, Germany, showed that people who took on board extra plant extracts and minerals after drinking suffered fewer hangover symptoms than those who just consumed more minerals.

The study published in the British Medical Journal Nutrition Prevention and Health suggested that a combination of fruits, leaves, and roots reduced head pain and sickness.

A total of 69 healthy 18 – 65-year-olds were given water with a supplement including ginger root, Barbados cherry, magnesium, potassium and other plants and minerals.

They were given the drink 45 minutes before, and immediately after they stopped drinking beer, white wine, or white wine spritzer.

A second group of 76 people were given the supplement minus the plant extracts, and a third group of 69 were given a test placebo.

When questioned afterwards, those who had taken the plant and mineral mix found average headache intensity was 34% less, nausea 42% less, while feelings of indifference fell by an average of 27% and restlessness by 41%.

No significant difference in any symptom was reported by those taking the supplement minus the plant extracts, suggesting that plant extracts were largely responsible for the observed changes, say the researchers.


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Joe Biden names aides who will help him pick would-be vice-presidentJoe Biden names aides who will help him pick would-be vice-president

Covid-19 home test kit with yes or no answer ‘could be available in autumn’Covid-19 home test kit with yes or no answer ‘could be available in autumn’

Could a third man be a spoiler in race for the White House?Could a third man be a spoiler in race for the White House?

Johnson to front first virus press conference since recovering from Covid-19Johnson to front first virus press conference since recovering from Covid-19


Lifestyle

Annmarie O'Connor finds comfort in a modern classic.Trend of the Week: Get Shirty and think off the cuff

Evelyn Ring speaks to some experts researching Covid-19 and the best way we can protect ourselves from the virus.Defensive action: Steps can you take to build your immune system while staying at home

Sorting out Cork people for ages likeAsk Audrey: A lesbian daughter is the latest must-have accessory on the Rochestown Road

Three years after New Rules made her a star, Dua Lipa is back with a sophomore album of disco-tinged goodness. She talks life in lockdown, her love for New York and scoring her first number one. Alex Green finds out more.Dua Lipa's new rules mean taking things slow and easy

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

  • 8
  • 23
  • 31
  • 39
  • 41
  • 45
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »