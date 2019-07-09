News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump’s Twitter tirade another sign of his maverick style

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 03:05 PM

Donald Trump has launched a social media onslaught against Theresa May and the UK’s ambassador to Washington after a leak of sensitive diplomatic messages describing his White House as “inept”.

Over the course of two days, the US president has fired off a series of Twitter messages describing ambassador Kim Darroch as “wacky” and “pompous” and the British Prime Minister’s conduct of Brexit as “foolish” and a “disaster”.

In an extraordinary intervention in the domestic politics of an ally, he also said it was “good news” that the UK would soon have a new prime minister.

Mr Trump said British diplomat Mr Darroch was “not liked or well thought of within the US”, adding that the White House “will no longer deal with him”.

Mrs May is just the latest target of the president’s ire on social media, which has also included the NHS and the mayor of London.

Donald Trump has strongly criticised Theresa May on Twitter (Chris Jackson/PA)
Donald Trump has strongly criticised Theresa May on Twitter (Chris Jackson/PA)

Here is a look at some of Mr Trump’s past social media opinions on Britain:

– Before his inauguration as president, Mr Trump already had strong opinions on the UK’s man in Washington – suggesting that Nigel Farage would do a “great job” as ambassador in place of Mr Darroch.

– After taking office, the special relationship with Mrs May began strongly, when in January 2017 she became the first world leader to meet him following his inauguration.

But months later he branded Mrs May as “very angry” when she rebuked him after intelligence shared with the US in the wake of the Manchester terror attack was leaked to American media.

The leaks prompted British police to temporarily suspend sharing information across the Atlantic.

– After the London Bridge terror attack in June 2017, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said people should not be alarmed by visibly increased security on the streets of the capital.

Mr Trump sparked a backlash when he tweeted: “At least 7 dead and 48 wounded in terror attack and Mayor of London says there is “no reason to be alarmed!”

A spokesman for Mr Khan said the tweet was “ill-informed” and that Mr Trump had deliberately taken the comments out of context. Mrs May also criticised her American counterpart.

– In September 2017, Mrs May delivered a rebuke to the US president after he claimed the Parsons Green Tube bomber was “in the sights” of Scotland Yard. The Prime Minister said: “I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation.”

– Downing Street and the White House fell out in November 2017 after the president shared an anti-Muslim video posted online by far-right group Britain First.

In response to a rebuke from Number 10, Mr Trump told the Prime Minister “don’t focus on me, focus on the destructive radical Islamic terrorism that is taking place within the United Kingdom”.

He later said he was prepared to apologise for re-tweeting the videos, admitting that he had known nothing about Britain First when he posted online.

– In February 2018, Mr Trump used the NHS as an example of why universal healthcare should not reach US shores, claiming the health service was “going broke and not working”.

– Mr Trump again took issue with Mr Khan in May as a “stone cold loser”, adding that the mayor of London should focus on addressing crime.

Mr Khan has described Mr Trump as a “poster boy for racists” and remarked that the president appears “obsessed” with him.

- Press Association

