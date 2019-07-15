News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump’s tweets against liberal congresswomen branded racist

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 07:38 AM

US president Donald Trump has shrugged off sharp criticism over tweets branded as racist in which he said four outspoken liberal congresswomen of colour should “go back and help fix” their “broken and crime infested” countries.

All are US citizens, and only one is foreign-born.

While Democrats have condemned Mr Trump’s remarks, Republicans have remained largely silent.

In a tweet on Sunday night, Mr Trump said it was “so sad” to see Democrats supporting the women.

While Mr Trump did not name the four, he is almost certainly referring to congresswomen Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Only Ms Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in reply: “You are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda.”

