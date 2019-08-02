News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump’s pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing

Trump’s pick for national intelligence director is withdrawing
By Press Association
Friday, August 02, 2019 - 08:05 PM

US President Donald Trump has said his pick for national intelligence director has decided to withdraw from the running.

Mr Trump tweeted that Republican representative John Ratcliffe of Texas had decided to stay in Congress.

Questions about Mr Ratcliffe’s experience have dogged him since Mr Trump announced his candidacy five days ago.

Mr Trump did not cite any specific media reports, but tweeted that “rather than going through months of slander and libel”, he would be returning to Capitol Hill.

Mr Trump accepted the resignation of former director of national intelligence Dan Coats last week.

Mr Ratcliffe is a frequent defender of Mr Trump who fiercely questioned former special counsel Robert Mueller during a House Judiciary Committee hearing last week.

Intelligence experts had criticised his lack of experience in the field of intelligence.

Mr Ratcliffe said: “While I am and will remain very grateful to the president for his intention to nominate me as director of national intelligence, I am withdrawing from consideration.

“I was humbled and honoured that the president put his trust in me to lead our nation’s intelligence operations and remain convinced that when confirmed, I would have done so with the objectivity, fairness and integrity that our intelligence agencies need and deserve.

“However, I do not wish for a national security and intelligence debate surrounding my confirmation, however untrue, to become a purely political and partisan issue.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

Donald Trump praises ‘friend’ Kim Jong Un after flurry of missile tests

More on this topic

Donald Trump announces 'small additional' 10% tariff on Chinese goods Donald Trump announces 'small additional' 10% tariff on Chinese goods

Five US police officers face action over Stormy Daniels arrest raidFive US police officers face action over Stormy Daniels arrest raid

Donald Trump celebrates rise of democracy amid controversy over racial commentsDonald Trump celebrates rise of democracy amid controversy over racial comments

Donald Trump says African Americans are ‘happy as hell’ with his criticismsDonald Trump says African Americans are ‘happy as hell’ with his criticisms

Donald TrumpJohn RatcliffeTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22Robert F Kennedy’s granddaughter dies aged 22

Investigation ordered as blasts reported in BangkokInvestigation ordered as blasts reported in Bangkok

RAF drafted in as thousands evacuated due to reservoir collapse fears in UKRAF drafted in as thousands evacuated due to reservoir collapse fears in UK

New 3D map of Milky Way suggests it is warped and twistedNew 3D map of Milky Way suggests it is warped and twisted


Lifestyle

Cars have been packed up with pop-up tents, toilet roll and plenty of food and drink as thousands prepare to descend on festivals around the country over the Bank holiday weekend.Something for the weekend? Here are some the major events happening over the Bank Holiday

As the last patents on the erectile dysfunction drug run out, interest in finding new treatments has been renewed. David Cox reports.End of an era: The race to replace Viagra

We’re not sure what we want more: The bathing suits or the vacations.These are the best swimsuit styles celebs are wearing on holiday this year

When routine goes out of the window, this is how to keep fit with the small people in your life, says Claire Spreadbury.Watch: How to workout with the kids this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »