Trump’s gifts to the Queen, Theresa May and other world leaders revealed

Wednesday, April 08, 2020 - 11:21 PM

The Queen received a silver poppy brooch as a gift from President Donald Trump, the US has revealed.

The brooch came in a wooden White House jewellery box and custom leather presentation case, according to the annual list of gifts that Mr Trump has given to foreign leaders.

It was valued at more than £3,000, the US State Department’s report shows.

The list also reveals that former prime minister Theresa May received a limited edition book set of The Expedition Of Lewis And Clark, valued at more than £2,000, from the US president and first lady Melania Trump.

Former prime minister Theresa May with Mr Trump (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A custom pewter tea set was gifted to Chinese President Xi Jinping, valued at £2,120, and a decoupage tray featuring a painting of Mr Trump’s Mar-A-Lago resort went to a handful of leaders from Caribbean nations and South America.

Mr Trump gave a personalised cricket bat and photo of former president Dwight Eisenhower at a match in Pakistan, valued at £1,330, to Pakistan’s Prime Minister and ex-cricketer Imran Khan.

A Million Dollar Baby boxing glove signed by the film’s director Clint Eastwood and valued at £1,440, was given to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Mr Abe also got framed, signed photographs of US golfing greats Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer, a nod to the two leaders’ shared love of golf. The photos were valued at £1,825.

Mr Trump also gifted sports jerseys, including a framed DC United shirt signed by Hungarian footballer Zoltan Stieber, to Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

A historical viola and framed photo of composer Aaron Copland went to Japanese Emperor Naruhito, valued at just over £3,000.

