Trump’s decision to withdraw from Syria causes concern for allies

Thursday, December 20, 2018 - 10:02 AM

President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw troops from Syria has created concern for Washington’s Kurdish allies fighting in the battle against the Islamic State group.

Kurds in northern Syria said commanders and fighters met late into the night, discussing their response to Wednesday’s surprise announcement.

Arin Sheikmos, a Kurdish journalist and commentator, said: “We have every right to be afraid.”

A Syrian member of parliament, Peter Marjana, said on Thursday that a US pullout would be a “recognition that Syria has won”.

Meanwhile, a US-backed group in Syria has rejected President Trump’s claim that the Islamic State group has been defeated.

The group known as the Syrian Democratic Forces said in a statement that a premature US troop pullout would have dangerous repercussions and a destabilising effect on the region.

It said that “the war against Islamic State has not ended and the group has not been defeated”.

- Press Association


