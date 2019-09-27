News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump wants to cap refugee numbers at record low

Trump wants to cap refugee numbers at record low
By Press Association
Friday, September 27, 2019 - 12:07 AM

The Trump administration wants to cap the number of refugees admitted into the US at the lowest number since the resettlement programme was created in 1980.

A State Department proposal released on Thursday would put a cap on the number of refugees at 18,000 for the fiscal year that starts on October 1.

Last year, the administration placed the cap at a record low of 30,000. The limit has drawn protests from human rights groups as well as government officials.

President Donald Trump must consult with Congress about the proposal (Evan Vucci/AP)
President Donald Trump must consult with Congress about the proposal (Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump’s final decision on the cap must include consultation with Congress, which could push for a higher total.

The White House issued a separate order that requires added consultation with states and localities about settlement of refugees in specific areas.

Of the refugee admission places, 5,000 would be set aside for persecuted religious minorities — an attempt to bolster Mr Trump’s heightened focus on global religious freedom — and 1,500 would be set aside for nationals of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, who are seeking asylum in the United States in far greater numbers.

Ryan Mace, grassroots advocacy and refugee specialist at Amnesty International USA, said: “To cut the number of refugees the US will accept to this low of a number reflects nothing more than this administration’s attempts to further hate, division and prejudice in a country that once valued dignity, equality and fairness.”

The group dismissed arguments that the US lacks the capacity to adequately vet and settle refugees, calling this “a purely political decision”.

A senior Trump administration official described the proposed new designations for religious minorities and other groups of notable importance to US strategic goals as a positive step forward.

The changes would connect refugee “admissions directly to US national security and foreign policy priorities,” said the official.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Varadkar defends €18m security cost of Trump and Pence visits Varadkar defends €18m security cost of Trump and Pence visits

Pelosi on Trump whistleblower case: This is a cover-upPelosi on Trump whistleblower case: This is a cover-up

BBC justifies Naga Munchetty reprimand over Donald Trump criticismBBC justifies Naga Munchetty reprimand over Donald Trump criticism

Whistleblower complaint alleges that President Donald Trump abused the power of his officeWhistleblower complaint alleges that President Donald Trump abused the power of his office

Donald TrumpTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Opposition leaders meet over plans to stop Boris Johnson ignoring Benn ActOpposition leaders meet over plans to stop Boris Johnson ignoring Benn Act

Former UK PM accuses Johnson of ‘destroying’ chances of agreement on BrexitFormer UK PM accuses Johnson of ‘destroying’ chances of agreement on Brexit

Girl, 10, dies after suspected hit-and-run crash in UKGirl, 10, dies after suspected hit-and-run crash in UK

Labour MP: Why I confronted Dominic Cummings over PM’s inflammatory languageLabour MP: Why I confronted Dominic Cummings over PM’s inflammatory language


Lifestyle

Cork woman Angela Dorgan oversees Ireland’s biggest showcase for emerging music acts, writes Richard Fitzpatrick.The Cork woman nurturing the new generation of Irish music

Audrey's been sorting out Cork people for ages...Ask Audrey: What’s the story with the Old Doll running out of bed mid-sex to watch a rugby match?

I GOT my first period in 1993. The memory of it is seared in my mind. I remember everything, the exact bathroom I was in, what I was wearing, and my firm conviction that I was about to die.Examine Yourself: Secret diary of an Irish teacher on cancer education

Every year over 3,400 men are diagnosed with prostate cancer. Two survivors want to break the silence about side effects such as erectile dysfunction and incontinence, says Helen O’Callaghan.Examine Yourself: ‘Men service their cars, but ignore their bodies’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »