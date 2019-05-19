Trump urges anti-abortion activists to ‘stay united’ for 2020 election

American president Donald Trump is imploring anti-abortion activists to stay united for the 2020 election, as Alabama’s restrictive new abortion law stirs divisions on the right.

Mr Trump said gains by anti-abortion activists would “rapidly disappear” if, as he wrote in a tweet, “we are foolish and do not stay united as one”.

As most people know, and for those who would like to know, I am strongly Pro-Life, with the three exceptions - Rape, Incest and protecting the Life of the mother - the same position taken by Ronald Reagan. We have come very far in the last two years with 105 wonderful new..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2019

Disagreement among Republicans over Alabama’s law – which forbids abortion in almost all circumstances, even in cases of rape and incest – is becoming apparent, and Mr Trump sees Democrats taking advantage of this.

Without mentioning Alabama’s law, Mr Trump said he supported the right to an abortion when rape or incest was involved or when the life of the woman was at stake.

Those exceptions to abortion bans are also accepted by many anti-abortion social conservatives, who are an important constituency for Mr Trump.

- Press Association