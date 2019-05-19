NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Trump urges anti-abortion activists to ‘stay united’ for 2020 election

Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 05:31 PM

American president Donald Trump is imploring anti-abortion activists to stay united for the 2020 election, as Alabama’s restrictive new abortion law stirs divisions on the right.

Mr Trump said gains by anti-abortion activists would “rapidly disappear” if, as he wrote in a tweet, “we are foolish and do not stay united as one”.

Disagreement among Republicans over Alabama’s law – which forbids abortion in almost all circumstances, even in cases of rape and incest – is becoming apparent, and Mr Trump sees Democrats taking advantage of this.

Without mentioning Alabama’s law, Mr Trump said he supported the right to an abortion when rape or incest was involved or when the life of the woman was at stake.

Those exceptions to abortion bans are also accepted by many anti-abortion social conservatives, who are an important constituency for Mr Trump.

- Press Association

KEYWORDS

AlabamaDemocratsRepublicansabortionelection

