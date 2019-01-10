NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Trump to visit border today

Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 10:32 AM
By Digital Desk staff

Donald Trump is expected to visit the US-Mexico border later today in Texas as he demands further funding for his wall.

Democrats have so far refused to pay the nearly $6bn Trump is asking for.

Trump has not ruled out the possibility of declaring a National Emergency if funding is not received.

Last night the president walked out of a meeting with congressional leaders aimed at ending the US Government shutdown, now in its 20th day.

READ MORE: Democrats accuse Trump of having a 'temper tantrum' as he walks out of meeting

The shutdown has led to multiple parks and streets to become overflown with litter and 800,000 federal employees without pay.


KEYWORDS

Donald TrumpUS border

Related Articles

Why Trump will likely lose the government shutdown

US government shutdown over President Trump's wall could see millions go hungry

Billionaire Tom Steyer will not seek presidency but backs moves to impeach Trump

Democrats accuse Trump of having a 'temper tantrum' as he walks out of meeting

More in this Section

Billionaire Tom Steyer will not seek presidency but backs moves to impeach Trump

Democrats accuse Trump of having a 'temper tantrum' as he walks out of meeting

Link found between oversized waists and smaller brains

New concession on backstop issue following furious row over Brexit vote


Lifestyle

10 ways to get your child off Fortnite

Understanding what triggers your stress is key

A question of taste: Cathy Davey

Director Myles O’Reilly goes back to the future with folk film

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 09, 2019

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 23
    • 39
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »