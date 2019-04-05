Trump to skip ‘boring’ White House reporters’ dinner

Donald Trump says he will skip the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner again and hold a rally instead.

The president criticised the event as he departed the White House en route to California, telling reporters he does not want to attend “because the dinner is so boring and so negative”.

He says he likes “positive things” instead.

Mr Trump also said his team has yet to settle on a rally location, but assures reporters “it’ll be a big one”.

He had suggested earlier that he might attend this year’s dinner after organisers scrapped the usual format featuring a comedian and instead invited Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow to speak.

So-called comedian Michelle Wolf bombed so badly last year at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner that this year, for the first time in decades, they will have an author instead of a comedian. Good first step in comeback of a dying evening and tradition! Maybe I will go?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2018

Presidents traditionally attend the dinner, but Mr Trump has skipped it for the last two years.

- Press Association