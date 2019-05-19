NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Trump threatens to destroy Iran if it seeks fight with US

Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 10:33 PM

President Donald Trump has threatened Iran with destruction if it seeks a fight with the US.

Mr Trump issued the warning after a rocket landed less than a mile from the US Embassy today in Baghdad’s Green Zone, further stoking tensions in the region.

Mr Trump tweeted: “If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!”

Iranian officials say the country is not looking for war.

Mr Trump had seemed to soften his tone after the US recently sent warships and bombers to the region to counter an alleged, unexplained threat from Iran.

On Thursday, when asked if the US and Iran were heading towards armed conflict, he answered: “I hope not.”

READ MORE

Trump urges anti-abortion activists to ‘stay united’ for 2020 election

- Press Association

More on this topic

US warns airlines flying over Persian Gulf amid Iran tensions

Trump playing down threat of war with Iran

US moving air defence missile system to Middle East to counter Iran

US deploys aircraft carrier to send message to Iran

KEYWORDS

Donald Trump

More in this Section

Theresa May to make ‘bold offer’ in final bid to get MPs to back her Brexit deal

Australian opposition leader concedes defeat in election

‘Stupid’ Austrian vice chancellor resigns amid video scandal

Opposition confident as counting starts in Australian election


Lifestyle

Appliance of Science: How do we achieve a sustainable future?

Peter Dowdall: What we can do every day to improve the planet

Runner of the Week: Cork City Marathon pacer Paula Wright

Meet the man on a mission to save a little-known river in Cork City

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »