Trump threatens to close border with Mexico unless wall funds agreed

Friday, December 28, 2018 - 01:42 PM

President Donald Trump has threatened to close the US border with Mexico if Democrats in Congress do not agree to fund the construction of a border wall.

Mr Trump tweeted on Friday morning that “we will be forced to close the Southern Border entirely” unless a funding deal is reached with “the Obstructionist Democrats”.

Mr Trump’s demand for money to build the border wall and Democrats’ refusal to give him what he wants has caused a partial government shutdown that is nearly a week old.

Congress adjourned for the week without a resolution in sight.

The shutdown has led to hundreds of thousands of federal workers being off work and citizens who count on some public services beginning to feel the pinch.

- Press Association


