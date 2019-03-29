NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Trump threatens to close border with Mexico next week

Friday, March 29, 2019 - 05:05 PM

Donald Trump has threatened to close the US southern border, or large sections of it, next week if Mexico does not halt illegal immigration at once.

“If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States through our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week,” the president said in a tweet.

“This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and ‘talk’.”

Democratic and Republican legislators have fought over whether there is a “crisis” at the border, particularly amid Mr Trump’s push for a border wall, which he claims will solve immigration problems.

The president called on Congress to immediately change what he said were weak US immigration laws, which he blamed on Democrats.

Arrests along the southern border have rocketed in recent months. Border agents are on track to make 100,000 arrests and denials of entry this month, more than half of them families with children.

To manage the crush, US Customs and Border Protection is reassigning 750 border inspectors from their usual duties at the ports of entry to help Border Patrol keep pace with arrivals in between ports of entry.

The head of the agency held a press conference in El Paso, Texas, on Wednesday to say the breaking point had arrived.

- Press Association

