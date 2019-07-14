News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump tells congresswomen to ‘go back to broken places from which they came’

Sunday, July 14, 2019 - 05:43 PM

President Donald Trump has said a group of Democratic congresswomen should go back to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came”, ignoring the fact the women are American citizens and all but one was born in the US.

Mr Trump’s tweets drew a sharp rebuke from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said the president wants to “make America white again”.

Republican Representative Justin Amash, a Trump critic who recently took steps to leave his party, called the remarks “racist and disgusting”.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Mr Trump was almost certainly referring to Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what has become known as the squad.

The others are Representatives Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.

Only Ms Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.

With his remarks, Mr Trump again inserted himself into a rift between Ms Pelosi and the liberal congresswomen, after offering an unsolicited defence of the Democratic speaker days earlier.

Ms Pelosi has been seeking to minimise Ms Ocasio-Cortez’s influence in recent days, prompting Ms Ocasio-Cortez to accuse Ms Pelosi of trying to marginalise women of colour.

“She is not a racist,” Mr Trump said on Friday.

On Sunday, Mr Trump’s tone changed.

“So interesting to see ‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run,” he said in tweets.

“Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

He added: “These places need your help badly, you can’t leave fast enough. I’m sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!”

Ms Ocasio-Cortez, who is of Puerto Rican descent, was born in the Bronx, New York, and raised in suburban Westchester County.

Ms Pressley, the first black woman elected to the House from Massachusetts, was born in Cincinnati.

Ms Omar, the first Somali native elected to Congress and one of its first Muslim women, was born in Somalia but spent much of her childhood in a Kenyan refugee camp as civil war tore apart her home country.

Ilhan Omar (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Ilhan Omar (Nick Wagner/Austin American-Statesman via AP)

She immigrated to the United States at age 12, teaching herself English by watching American TV and eventually settling with her family in Minneapolis.

Ms Tlaib was born in Detroit.

- Press Association

