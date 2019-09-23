News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump suggests he raised Biden and son with Ukraine’s president

Trump suggests he raised Biden and son with Ukraine’s president
By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 06:47 AM

President Donald Trump has suggested that he raised former Vice President Joe Biden and Biden’s son in a phone call with Ukraine’s new leader.

Democrats are pressing for investigations into whether Mr Trump improperly used his office to try to dig up damaging information about a political rival.

Mr Trump told reporters that the July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was “congratulatory” and focused on corruption in the East European nation.

In his remarks to reporters, he then raised Mr Biden as an example, although there is no evidence of wrongdoing by Mr Biden or his son Hunter, who was on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Former US vice president Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)
Former US vice president Joe Biden (Niall Carson/PA)

“It was largely the fact that we don’t want our people, like Vice President Biden and his son, creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine,” Mr Trump said as he left the White House for a trip to Texas.

Mr Biden, who is among the front-runners for the Democratic presidential nomination, accused Mr Trump of making a baseless political smear.

The matter has sparked a fierce debate over whether Mr Trump misused his office for political gain and whether his administration is withholding from Congress critical information about his actions.

The incident is part of a whistleblower complaint, but the acting director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire, has refused to share details with politicians, citing presidential privilege.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has resisted calls for impeachment for other alleged Trump transgressions, said unless Mr Maguire provides information to Congress, administration officials “will be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation”.

We had a great conversation. We had a conversation on many things

A person familiar with the matter has told the Associated Press that Mr Trump urged Mr Zelenskiy to investigate Hunter Biden. The person was not authorised to discuss the issue publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

“Ukraine’s got a lot of problems,” Mr Trump said at the White House. “The new president is saying that he’s going to be able to rid the country of corruption and I said that would be a great thing. We had a great conversation. We had a conversation on many things.”

Hunter Biden was hired by the Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings in April 2014, two months after Ukraine’s Russia-friendly president was ousted by protesters and as his father was heavily involved in US efforts to support the new pro-Western government and its pledge to fight corruption.

The hiring of the younger Biden immediately raised concerns that the Ukrainian firm, whose owner was a political ally of the ousted president, was seeking to gain influence with the Obama administration.

Two years later, Joe Biden pressured the Ukrainian government to fire the prosecutor general, who was accused by many in Ukraine and in the West of being soft on corruption.

Mr Trump has claimed that the prosecutor, who had led an investigation into Burisma’s owner, “was after” Hunter Biden and the vice president was trying to protect his son. There is no evidence of this.

Mr Trump insisted he said “absolutely nothing wrong” in the call to Mr Zelenskiy.

After arriving in Texas, Mr Trump told reporters he will look into releasing details or a transcript of the call, but stressed that foreign leaders should feel free to speak frankly with an American president without fear that the details of their conversations will later be disclosed.

Mr Trump said if Ukraine released its own transcript it would be the same as his version of the call.

Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskiy plan to meet on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly later this week.

- Press Association

READ MORE

PM to unveil funding to help scientists tackle climate change

More on this topic

Area 51 Basecamp event called off after drawing just 500 peopleArea 51 Basecamp event called off after drawing just 500 people

Joe Kennedy III announces run for US senateJoe Kennedy III announces run for US senate

Airbnb announces plans to go public in 2020Airbnb announces plans to go public in 2020

US backs Saudi Arabia’s ‘right to defend itself’, says PompeoUS backs Saudi Arabia’s ‘right to defend itself’, says Pompeo

Donald TrumpJoe BidenTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Pensioner has no regrets over failed suicide pactPensioner has no regrets over failed suicide pact

UN report set to issue stark warning on climate change impact on oceansUN report set to issue stark warning on climate change impact on oceans

Iran vows to lead Gulf security as US sends more troops to regionIran vows to lead Gulf security as US sends more troops to region

Holidaymakers held in Tunisia hotel over Thomas Cook crisisHolidaymakers held in Tunisia hotel over Thomas Cook crisis


Lifestyle

Mulranny, in the shadow of the Nephin Beg Mountains on the north shore of Clew Bay, is a hill-walker’s paradise.Old Irish goats deserve to be nurtured

In awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September dayIn awe of nature’s bounty on a glorious September day

Rotten by name but certainly not by nature.Islands of Ireland: Rotten to the core

There’s a revealing story well told by the writer Alice Taylor about the day a neighbour gave a present of a poached salmon to her family.Alice’s salmon of knowledge

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »