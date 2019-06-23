News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump stays quiet over whether to ask FBI to probe Khashoggi killing

Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 04:24 PM

US President Donald Trump has not said whether he will direct the FBI to investigate the death of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

President Trump did not answer directly when asked on NBC’s Meet the Press whether he will allow the FBI to examine the murder of the Saudi Arabian journalist.

In the interview taped last week, President Trump sayid Mr Khashoggi’s killing has been “heavily investigated”.

Mr Khashoggi was killed, and believed to have been dismembered, inside a Saudi consulate in Turkey by Saudi agents on October 2 last year. His remains have never been found.

Both Saudi Arabia and Turkey have investigated. Last week, an independent UN report found “credible evidence” to warrant further investigation into the possible role of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mr Khashoggi’s writings criticised the Saudi royal family.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Iranian general warns US against war, as Trump softens stance

Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump ‘6ft 3 child in the White House’

Donald Trump says he cancelled Iran strikes after being told 150 would die

Donald Trump issues denial after facing new sexual assault allegation

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Donald Trump softens stance against Iran after US drone shot down

11 confirmed dead after aircraft crashes in Hawaii

Typhoon jets escort plane carrying disruptive passenger back to Stansted

Neighbour who reported Johnson row ‘felt it was of important public interest’


Lifestyle

Underarm tactics: Meet the scientist on a mission to end body odour

FoodSpace: A shining light for Irish food sustainability

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

How about a trip back in time at Cork antiques sales

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »