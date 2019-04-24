NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Trump sparks new row over UK spying allegations

Wednesday, April 24, 2019 - 02:25 PM

GCHQ – Britain’s electronic espionage agency – has dismissed fresh claims it spied on Donald Trump’s presidential election campaign as “utterly ridiculous”.

The US president highlighted a claim by a former CIA analyst that British intelligence assisted the administration of Barack Obama by spying on his 2016 run for the White House.

In a trademark tweet, Mr Trump added: “WOW! It is now just a question of time before the truth comes out, and when it does, it will be a beauty!”

However GCHQ responded by referring to a statement it issued when similar allegations surfaced in 2017 dismissing the claim it was asked to conduct “wiretapping” against the then president elect as “nonsense”.

“They are utterly ridiculous and should be ignored,” the statement said.

The row erupted the day after it was announced that Mr Trump would be making his long-awaited state visit to the UK in June.

- Press Association

