Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 08:21 PM

President Donald Trump says he has directed the release of the “unredacted” transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He has acknowledged that he discussed former vice president Joe Biden in the call.

President Trump tweeted that “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure”.

President Trump’s reference to Mr Biden on the call raised questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of hurting one of his chief Democratic rivals.

On Monday, it was reported that President Trump had ordered his staff to freeze nearly 400 million US dollars in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call with Mr Zelenskiy

The call is at the centre of an intelligence whistleblower complaint.

- Press Association

