Trump says transcript of Ukraine conversation to be released

President Donald Trump says he has directed the release of the “unredacted” transcript of his July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

He has acknowledged that he discussed former vice president Joe Biden in the call.

President Trump tweeted that “You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure”.

I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

President Trump’s reference to Mr Biden on the call raised questions about whether the president improperly used his office to pressure another country as a way of hurting one of his chief Democratic rivals.

On Monday, it was reported that President Trump had ordered his staff to freeze nearly 400 million US dollars in aid to Ukraine a few days before a phone call with Mr Zelenskiy

The call is at the centre of an intelligence whistleblower complaint.

- Press Association