News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump says ‘of course’ he would tell FBI if he got ‘foreign dirt’ on opponents

Friday, June 14, 2019 - 03:18 PM

Donald Trump has said “of course” he would go to the FBI or the attorney general if a foreign power offered him information about an opponent.

It was an apparent U-turn from earlier comments that he might not contact law enforcement in such a situation.

The president, in an interview on Fox News, said he would look at the information to determine whether it was “incorrect”, but he added: “Of course you give it to the FBI or report it to the attorney general or somebody like that.”

In the interview, he appeared to walk back comments from earlier in the week to ABC, when he said he would consider accepting information from an outside nation and may not contact law enforcement.

His comments to ABC outraged Democrats, who said it evoked Russia’s 2016 election interference.

Mr Trump’s assertion that he would be open to accepting a foreign power’s help in his 2020 campaign ricocheted through Washington, with Democrats condemning it as a call for further election interference and Republicans struggling to defend his comments.

READ MORE

Democrats reveal 20 candidates to reach presidential debates

Asked by ABC News what he would do if Russia or another country offered him dirt on his election opponent, Mr Trump said: “I think I’d want to hear it.”

He added that he would have no obligation to call the FBI: “There’s nothing wrong with listening.”

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said Mr Trump “doesn’t know right from wrong”, and added: “Everybody in the country should be totally appalled by what the president said.”

Special counsel Robert Mueller painstakingly documented Russian efforts to boost Mr Trump’s campaign and undermine that of his Democratic rival Hillary Clinton for the 2016 election.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump said vice president Mike Pence does not automatically have his backing should he mount his own run for the White House in 2024.

Mike Pence (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News/AP)
Mike Pence (Dan Gleiter/The Patriot-News/AP)

Asked in the interview on Fox & Friends whether he would lend his endorsement to Mr Pence in advance, Mr Trump said: “You can’t put me in that position.”

The president said he would have to evaluate the field of Republicans in five years but he would give a potential Pence candidacy “strong consideration”.

Mr Pence has not explicitly said he would seek the White House in 2024, but it is widely expected.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Assange ordered to face full extradition hearing next year

More on this topic

Notable departures from Donald Trump’s White House

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to step down as press secretary

Twitter erupts after Donald Trump’s Prince of Whales gaffe

Trump says he would ‘want to hear’ foreign dirt on 2020 rivals

Donald TrumpTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Sarah Huckabee Sanders to step down as press secretary

US blames Iran for attacks on two tankers near Persian Gulf

Perfectly preserved head of Ice Age wolf found in Siberia

Check out the “Alcatraz of the Rockies” which is drugs king El Chapo's new home


Lifestyle

When the spotlight falls on 'the audience'

14 years after his dad died, Pat Fitzpatrick realises he's become just like him

A second bite at the cherry: Your guide to a valuable fruit

On the record: Maradona's life laid bare in new documentary

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »