Trump says North Korea has 'tremendous' potential during second meeting with Kim

Donald Trump has arrived at the Metropole Hotel ahead of his one on one meeting with Kim Jong Un.

Earlier today Mr Trump met with Vietnam President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Picture: Host Broadcast via AP.

Trump said the he hopes the second summit will be as successful as the first, Sky News reported following their meeting.

"The first summit was a very successful summit, this one could be equal or greater . The biggest progress is the relationship, which is a great one.

Speaking on North Korea, Trump said the country has 'tremendous' potential:

"As I've said many times, and I say it to the press, I say it to anyone that wants to listen, I think your country has tremendous economic potential, unbelievable, unlimited.

"I think that you will have a tremendous future with your country and I look forward to watching it happen and helping it to happen."

Today President @RealDonaldTrump met with President Trong and Prime Minister Phuc of Vietnam. Here are some highlights: pic.twitter.com/6rTIqGEjnG— The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 27, 2019

Mr Trump and Mr Kim will have a 'social' dinner later tonight, along with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Director of Office of Management and Budget Mich Mulvaney, Kim's brother Kim Jong Chol, North Korea's Minister of Foreign Affairs Ri Yong Ho, and interpreters Dr Yun hyang Lee and Sun Hye Yong.