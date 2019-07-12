News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump says nationwide immigration raids set to begin at weekend

Trump says nationwide immigration raids set to begin at weekend
Friday, July 12, 2019 - 04:07 PM

President Donald Trump has said that a nationwide immigration enforcement operation targeting people who are in the United States illegally will begin on Sunday.

The sweep has sparked outrage and concern among immigrant advocates.

It is set to target people with final orders of removal, including families.

President Trump says Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are focusing on criminals.

He says authorities are specifically looking for those he calls “bad players”.

But he said the operation also is targeting people who came into the US illegally, and he says that it is not fair to those who have been waiting for years to become citizens through a legal process.

The operation is similar to ones conducted regularly since 2003 that often produce hundreds of arrests.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Vogue dubs Irish actress Aisling Franciosi as a 'breakout star'Vogue dubs Irish actress Aisling Franciosi as a 'breakout star'

Project aimed at tackling sewage discharge into Cork harbour takes major step forwardProject aimed at tackling sewage discharge into Cork harbour takes major step forward

Love Island’s Curtis torn between Maura and FrancescaLove Island’s Curtis torn between Maura and Francesca

Video: See amazing drone footage of the Lion King-themed York MazeVideo: See amazing drone footage of the Lion King-themed York Maze

More in this Section

Child suicide bomber kills five at Afghan weddingChild suicide bomber kills five at Afghan wedding

Russian S-400 missile defence system arrives in TurkeyRussian S-400 missile defence system arrives in Turkey

Many thousands of jobs to be lost in no-deal Brexit, UK Business Secretary warnsMany thousands of jobs to be lost in no-deal Brexit, UK Business Secretary warns

Kim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South KoreaKim Basinger leads protests on ‘dog meat day’ in South Korea


Lifestyle

Chupi’s jewellery designs made her a household name. Now, with designer Kate Nolan, her new fashion label focuses on made-to-measure pieces for the environmentally-aware woman.Fashion for the conscious shopper

Within the first hour of Day One, the eldest had devoured a veritable mixing bowl full of cereal and whatever else he could get his hands on that constituted as breakfast.Lindsay Woods: There are many parents in a similar situation to mine, working from home with no childcare

Peri-menopausal changes can begin anywhere from the age of 35 onwards as levels of progesterone and oestrogen typically begin to decline. Taking steps to support your hormonal health naturally at this stage should help you to transition more easily.Ask Megan Sheppard: I’m 45 and have started to get the occasional hot flush.

Summer's bounty of green leaves, tomatoes and herbs makes for the easiest meals to eat whatever the weather.Liquid gold: Top eight luxury olive oils

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 10, 2019

  • 4
  • 7
  • 26
  • 33
  • 35
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »