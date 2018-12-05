NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Trump says Macron decision on fuel price justifies his own actions on climate

Wednesday, December 05, 2018 - 07:19 AM

Donald Trump has claimed Emmanuel Macron’s decision to delay an energy tax hike after massive protests justifies his own decision to withdraw from an international climate accord.

Mr Trump said his Mr Macron’s decision means the French president has reached the same conclusion as his US counterpart – that the global agreement reached by nearly 200 nations in Paris in 2015 is “fatally flawed”.

(That is) because it raises the price of energy for responsible countries while whitewashing some of the worst polluters in the world,” Mr Trump tweeted.

The president said he wants clean air and water, but US taxpayers and workers “shouldn’t pay to clean up other countries’ pollution”.

He has said the accord would damage the US economy.

France’s planned tax hike was aimed at weaning French consumers off fossil fuels, which are believed to contribute to climate change.

- Press Association


