Trump says Johnson asked him to set up meeting with suspect and Harry Dunn’s family

By Press Association
Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 05:46 PM

Donald Trump has said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked him to set up a meeting between Harry Dunn’s family and the suspect in the case of his death.

Speaking at the White House today, President Trump said he thought the British teenager’s parents were “ready” to meet 42-year-old Anne Sacoolas after she was allegedly involved in the crash which killed Mr Dunn on August 27.

The 19-year-old parents, Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn, were invited to meet Mr Trump on Tuesday and then told Mrs Sacoolas was in the next room, but declined to see her.

Mrs Sacoolas has since said she was “disappointed” a meeting did not take place.

A statement issued by Anne Sacoolas’ lawyer Amy Jeffress said: “We are trying to handle the matter privately and look forward to hearing from the family or their representatives.

“Anne accepted the invitation to the White House with the hope that the family would meet and was disappointed.”

Speaking to reporters at the White House today, President Trump said: “My meeting with the family yesterday was beautiful in a certain way.

“They did not want to meet the person in question but we had a very good meeting – they are very nice people.

“The meeting took place right here at around six o’clock last night and it was very sad, to be honest.

“She lost, and they lost, her son. I believe it (the car) was going down the wrong way and that happens in Europe – you go to Europe and the roads are opposite and it’s very tough if you’re from the United States.

“That decision to make a right turn when you’re supposed to make a left turn when the roads are opposite and she said that’s what happened.

“It happens to a lot of people, by the way – but she said that’s what happened.

"She was in the room right out there – we met right here and I offered to bring the person in question in and they weren’t ready for it – I did offer."

“Boris, he asked me if I’d do that and I did it. Unfortunately they wanted to meet with her and unfortunately when we had everybody together they decided not to meet – perhaps they had lawyers involved at that time – I don’t know.

“The people were lovely, they were very nice and desperately sad.”

He added: “I thought they were, based on what I saw, ready to meet – but now they say they only want to meet when they are in the UK and that’ll be up to them.

“The family and I expressed our condolences on behalf of our country.”

Speaking after the meeting on Tuesday, the family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said:  “It was the President’s intention for Harry’s family to meet Mrs Sacoolas in the Oval Office in front of several photographers in what was obviously designed to be a press call.

Harry Dunn death: ‘Fugitive’ wife could face arrest if she tries to leave US

“Harry’s parents remain committed to pursuing a solution to the dispute and need one to happen quickly for the sake of their health.

“Harry’s parents declined any such meeting.”

Continuing his comments on the Justice4Harry GoFundMe page, Mr Seiger said: “It struck us that this meeting was hastily arranged by nincompoops on the run.

“The family remain open to the possibility of meeting Mrs Sacoolas one day in the future but in a neutral and appropriately controlled environment.”

