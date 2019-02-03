Trump says he would not steer son Barron towards ‘dangerous’ American football

US President Donald Trump has said he would not steer his son Barron towards American football, saying it is “a dangerous sport”.

But he added that he would not stand in the way if the soccer-playing 12-year-old wanted to put on pads.

The NFL fan told CBS’s Face The Nation in an interview taped before the Super Bowl that American football is “really tough”.

He said equipment, including helmets, has improved “but it hasn’t solved the problem”.

Mr Trump said the NFL “is a great product” but as for Barron playing the sport, the president called it a “very tough question”.

He said: “If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”

The president said many people, “including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly”.

