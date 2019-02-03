NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Trump says he would not steer son Barron towards ‘dangerous’ American football

Sunday, February 03, 2019 - 02:11 PM

US President Donald Trump has said he would not steer his son Barron towards American football, saying it is “a dangerous sport”.

But he added that he would not stand in the way if the soccer-playing 12-year-old wanted to put on pads.

The NFL fan told CBS’s Face The Nation in an interview taped before the Super Bowl that American football is “really tough”.

He said equipment, including helmets, has improved “but it hasn’t solved the problem”.

Mr Trump said the NFL “is a great product” but as for Barron playing the sport, the president called it a “very tough question”.

He said: “If he wanted to? Yes. Would I steer him that way? No, I wouldn’t.”

The president said many people, “including me, thought soccer would probably never make it in this country, but it really is moving forward rapidly”.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Barron TrumpDonald TrumpUS

Related Articles

Citizen Trump: the president shuns the arts – but increasingly resembles one of cinema's greatest creations

Trump names former doctor as assistant and medical adviser

Donald Trump plays round of golf with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus

Latest: Trump blames Russia as US abandons key arms control treaty

More in this Section

Pope Francis urges politicians of all faiths to oppose abortion

UK could see coldest night in almost a decade as big freeze continues

Men stopped attempted rape of teenager and held suspect until police arrived

Donald Trump plays round of golf with Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'I wanted to prove that I could do it all. It was the greatest lie I ever told myself'

The Irish revolution: The story behind the documentary

One to watch: Meet Irish actress Fiona Glascott

Tried and tested: The latest skin balms

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 02, 2019

    • 3
    • 5
    • 16
    • 30
    • 46
    • 47
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »