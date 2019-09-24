News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump says he would get Nobel Prize ‘if they gave it out fairly’

Trump says he would get Nobel Prize ‘if they gave it out fairly’
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 06:40 AM

US President Donald Trump has said he would get a Nobel Prize if they were given out fairly.

When Mr Trump met with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, a reporter from the Pakistani press corps asked him about mediating the India-Pakistan standoff over the disputed Kashmir region.

When the reporter told Mr Trump he would deserve a Nobel Prize if he could resolve the dispute, the president readily agreed.

Mr Trump tells the reporter he would get the Nobel Prize “for a lot of things if they gave it out fairly, which they don’t.”

The president added that his predecessor, Barack Obama, got the prize so early in his presidency “he had no idea why he got it”.

He added: “That was the only thing I agreed with him on.”

- Press Association

READ MORE

UK will take full advantage of Brexit freedom, says Johnson

More on this topic

Trump impeachment calls intensify as pressure grows for transcriptTrump impeachment calls intensify as pressure grows for transcript

Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un ‘could happen soon’Trump says meeting with Kim Jong Un ‘could happen soon’

Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump ‘poster boy for far-right around world’Sadiq Khan calls Donald Trump ‘poster boy for far-right around world’

Trump says Ukrainian leader call ‘perfectly fine’ amid whistleblowing stormTrump says Ukrainian leader call ‘perfectly fine’ amid whistleblowing storm

Barack ObamaIndiaKashmirNobel PrizePakistanPresident Donald TrumpPrime Minister Imran KhanTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Younger children in school year ‘more likely to be diagnosed with depression’Younger children in school year ‘more likely to be diagnosed with depression’

Two jailed over Emiliano Sala mortuary footageTwo jailed over Emiliano Sala mortuary footage

English equestrian star, 15, died after pony landed on top of her, inquest toldEnglish equestrian star, 15, died after pony landed on top of her, inquest told

Iran criticises Boris Johnson after he attributes blame for Saudi attacksIran criticises Boris Johnson after he attributes blame for Saudi attacks


Lifestyle

A host of Irish and international writers will read on Leeside, writes Marjorie Brennan.The eight must-sees of Cork Short Story festival

He has helped numerous couples blossom on their big day and florist and wedding specialist Peter Tora had no shortage ofexperience in planning his own nuptial celebration with Brendan O’Sullivan, writes Eve Kelliher.Wedding of the week: Love blossoms for florist Peter and his groom Brendan

The demands of daily life do not cease upon diagnosis of cancer, says social worker Denis Spillane, who works with cancer patients of the Mercy University Hospital, and says financial worries add to their stress.Making Cents: The financial cost of a cancer diagnosis

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examine Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything for Tommie Gorman

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »