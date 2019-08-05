News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump says hate has no place in US following latest mass shootings

By Press Association
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 08:26 AM

US president Donald Trump has denounced two mass shootings in Ohio and Texas, saying “hate has no place in our country”.

Addressing reporters in Morristown, New Jersey, Mr Trump said “we’re going to take care” of the problem.

He said he has been speaking to the US attorney general, FBI director and members of congress and will be making an additional statement later on Monday.

Mr Trump pointed to a mental illness problem in the US, calling the shooters “really very seriously mentally ill”.

The US leader said the problem of shootings has been going on “for years and years” and “we have to get it stopped”.

At least 29 people were killed in two separate shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend.

- Press Association

