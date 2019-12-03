News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
world

Trump says G7 summit will be held at Camp David retreat

By Press Association
Tuesday, December 03, 2019 - 08:07 PM

Donald Trump has said he will host next year’s G7 summit at the Camp David presidential retreat in Maryland.

The White House had initially said the annual gathering of leaders of the world’s most developed economies would be held at Trump National Doral, the resort the president owns near Miami.

But he quickly reversed course after bipartisan criticism that he was attempting to profit financially from the gathering of the leaders of the US, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada, scheduled to be held in June.

Trump National Doral (Alex Sanz/AP)
Trump National Doral (Alex Sanz/AP)

Mr Trump announced Camp David as the G7 site while in London for the Nato summit.

He touted the rustic retreat as being close to Washington and joked about “great access” for journalists.

But in October, acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney criticised Camp David as “too small” and “too remote” when he announced Mr Trump’s resort as the venue.

Camp David Donald Trump G7

