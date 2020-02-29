Trump says first US coronavirus death was ‘medically high-risk’ woman in 50s

President Donald Trump has said the first US death from the Covid-19 coronavirus was a woman in her late 50s with a high medical risk.

Mr Trump said 22 people in the US have been infected by the virus and additional cases in the country are likely but added that healthy Americans should be able to recover if they contract Covid-19.

The president added that he is considering closing the US border with Mexico to guard against the spread of the virus.

Vice president Mike Pence announced that the US is banning travel to Iran in response to the outbreak and elevating travel warnings to regions of Italy and South Korea.

Alex Azar, secretary of health and human services said: “We want to lower the amount of travel to and from the most impacted areas. This is a basic containment strategy.”

The virus threat has spooked global markets and the public at large. Mr Trump is warning that “there’s no reason to panic at all”.

He was speaking a day after he denounced criticism of his response to the threat as a “hoax” cooked up by his political enemies.