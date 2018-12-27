NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Trump returns to US from surprise trip to Iraq

Thursday, December 27, 2018 - 11:05 AM

US president Donald Trump has returned to the US from an unannounced trip to Iraq, his first visit to a danger zone abroad.

Mr Trump had been hearing from critics that it was past time for him to go abroad and see troops in harm’s way.

With secrecy typical of such presidential visits, the president’s plane flew into Iraq on Wednesday with the lights out, coming overnight from Washington.

Mr Trump stopped in Germany on his way back to greet troops at a US air base.

The US president defended his decision to pull forces from neighbouring Syria, declaring of Islamic State militants: “We’ve knocked them out. We’ve knocked them silly.”

- Press Association


