Trump resort chosen to host next year’s G7 summit

The White House has chosen President Donald Trump’s golf resort in Miami as the site for next year’s G7 summit.

The announcement comes at the same that the President has accused Democratic rival Joe Biden’s family of profiting from public office because of Hunter Biden’s business activities in Ukraine when his father was vice president.

The G7 summit will be held from June 10 to 12. The idea of holding the event at Mr Trump’s resort has been criticised by government ethics watchdogs. The G7 is set to be held at Donald Trump’s resort in Miami (Wilfredo Lee/AP)

Mr Trump has touted his resort, saying it is close to the airport, has plenty of hotel rooms and offers separate buildings for every delegation.

When the United States has hosted the summit before, it has been held in Puerto Rico; Williamsburg, Virginia; Houston; Denver; Sea Island, Georgia; and Camp David, the presidential retreat in Maryland.