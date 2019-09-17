News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump rallies backers in New Mexico in bid to prise state from Democrats

Trump rallies backers in New Mexico in bid to prise state from Democrats
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 11:41 AM

US president Donald Trump has told supporters in the Democratic-leaning state of New Mexico that his energy policies have made the state wealthier, and warned that these gains could disappear if the proposal known as the Green New Deal takes effect.

Mr Trump said in Rio Rancho: “The Democrats want to completely annihilate New Mexico’s economy.”

He also boasted that an oil and gas boom during his administration has helped increase the state’s revenues, saying: “The Democrats will never get the chance because New Mexico will never give them that chance.”

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Santa Ana Star Centre in Rio Rancho (AP)
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at the Santa Ana Star Centre in Rio Rancho (AP)

The US leader went to New Mexico, which has not backed a Republican for president since 2004, to try to turn the state red and expand his grip on the electoral college in next year’s presidential election.

“It’s been quite a while since a Republican won this state,” Mr Trump told supporters.

“I think we’re going to do great here. We’re here because we really think we’re going to turn this state and make it a Republican state.”

The rally in suburban Albuquerque is the first stop on a three-day drive which will also take him to California for fundraisers expected to raise more than $15 million.

Mr Trump has generally held his rallies in Republican-friendly terrain. Monday’s rally represented a striking departure from that practice and demonstrates a campaign with the resources to try to turn a few Democratic-leaning states his way, similar to what happened in 2016 with Michigan and Wisconsin.

A supporter of President Donald Trump reacts upon his arrival (AP)
A supporter of President Donald Trump reacts upon his arrival (AP)

The president captured just 40% of the state vote in 2016, compared to the 48% who went for Hillary Clinton. She did not visit the state during the 2016 campaign.

However, campaign officials say a Donald Trump rally in nearby El Paso, Texas, last February was well attended by female and Hispanic voters and people coming from New Mexico, indicating to them that New Mexico is in play for the Republicans.

Hundreds of people showed up early on Monday to claim a place in the queue ahead of the evening event in Rio Rancho.

Dianna Arvizu, a Texas native who now lives in Albuquerque, was among those in the crowd. She said Mr Trump has a strong chance at capturing New Mexico.

Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate outside the Santa Ana Star Centre (AP)
Anti-Trump protesters demonstrate outside the Santa Ana Star Centre (AP)

She called his visit “big,” saying: “He’s coming for us in New Mexico because he cares.”

Near Albuquerque city centre, a few hundred Democrats gathered to hold their own rally. US representative Deb Haaland described the president as misogynistic and ego-driven, saying the Democrats will fight to make sure New Mexico stays blue.

“We can roll back Trump, and we can roll back his policies, and we can win New Mexico in 2020,” Ms Haaland said.

Mr Trump’s efforts in New Mexico will provide a test of how well his often-harsh rhetoric about immigrants will play with Hispanic voters, who comprise nearly 40% of New Mexico’s electorate.

He also touted his efforts to build the US-Mexico border wall, saying that his administration plans to have almost 500 miles of it built by the end of 2020.

New Mexico is in the midst of an oil production boom that has boosted employment and spurred a state government spending spree from first-year Democratic governor Michelle Lujan Grisham on public education, road projects and tax rebates for film productions.

The Green New Deal calls for virtual elimination by 2030 of greenhouse gas emissions responsible for global warming and meeting 100% of US power demand through renewable and zero-emission energy sources, including nuclear power.

The proposal has broad support among Democratic activists and 2020 presidential contenders, putting it at the forefront of the party’s sprawling presidential primary.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Panda on loan from China dies in Thai zoo

More on this topic

Trump is ‘corruption in the flesh’, presidential contender Warren saysTrump is ‘corruption in the flesh’, presidential contender Warren says

Joe Biden in the firing line as Democratic candidates debate on TVJoe Biden in the firing line as Democratic candidates debate on TV

#MeToo campaigner Kirsten Gillibrand ends run for White House#MeToo campaigner Kirsten Gillibrand ends run for White House

Facebook tightens rules on US political adverts ahead of presidential electionFacebook tightens rules on US political adverts ahead of presidential election

Donald TrumpRio RanchoTOPIC: US elections 2020

More in this Section

Bombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rallyBombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rally

Iran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensionsIran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensions

Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?

Supreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of ParliamentSupreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Frédérique Lecomte uses drama to help child soldiers, as well as other victims and perpetrators in conflict zones, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Healing power of theatre

With two drum kits and three guitars, Thumper really do live up to their name, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Happy to be part of the rock revival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »