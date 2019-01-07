NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Trump plans border visit as government shutdown lurches into third week

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 08:29 PM

Donald Trump is planning a live address to the nation and a visit to the Mexico border to highlight his demands for a border wall as pressure grows over a partial government shutdown.

With no breakthrough in sight to end the shutdown, newly empowered House Democrats — and at least a few Republican senators — are stepping up pressure on the president and Republican legislators to reopen the government.

Mr Trump said he would discuss the “Humanitarian and National Security crisis on our Southern Border” on Tuesday evening.

He maintains that more than 5 billion dollars (£4 billion) for a wall is necessary to secure the border.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders tweeted on Monday that he will use the visit on Thursday to “meet with those on the front lines of the national security and humanitarian crisis”.

As the shutdown lurched into a third week, many Republicans watched nervously from the sidelines as hundreds of thousands of federal workers went without pay and government disruptions hit the lives of ordinary Americans.

Mr Trump has offered to build the barrier with steel rather than concrete, billing that as a concession to Democrats’ objections to a solid wall.

They “don’t like concrete, so we’ll give them steel”, he said.

But the Democrats have made clear they see a wall as immoral and ineffective and prefer other types of border security funded at already agreed levels.

White House officials affirmed Mr Trump’s funding request in a letter to Capitol Hill after a meeting with senior congressional aides led by vice president Mike Pence at the White House complex yielded little progress.

The letter from Office of Management and Budget acting director Russell Vought sought funding for a “steel barrier on the Southwest border”.

The White House said the letter, as well as details provided during the meeting, sought to answer Democrats’ questions about the funding request.

Democrats said the administration still failed to provide a full budget of how it would spend the billions requested for the wall from Congress. Mr Trump campaigned on a promise that Mexico would pay for the wall, but Mexico has refused.

Democratic House speaker Nancy Pelosi intends to begin passing individual bills to reopen agencies in the coming days, starting with the Treasury Department to ensure Americans receive their tax refunds.

That effort is designed to squeeze Senate Republicans, some of whom are growing increasingly anxious about the extended shutdown.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

borderDonald TrumpShutdown

Related Articles

Donald Trump says government shutdown could last ‘for a long time’

Trump says ‘not much headway’ in talks as shutdown drags on

‘Productive’ talks on ending US government shutdown to continue

Trump’s Inquisitors: How far will the Democrats go with their new found investigative powers?

More in this Section

Puppy dies after being swept into water in strong winds in UK

PM still seeking Brexit deal ‘assurances’ but EU says it will not renegotiate

€22,000 worth of jewellery stolen in UK raid

Katie Price denies being drunk in charge of motor vehicle


Lifestyle

As Kendall Jenner discusses her acne, here are 4 home remedies to help with the skin condition

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »