Trump: North Korea talks likely after ‘beautiful’ letter from Kim Jong Un

By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 06:38 PM

Donald Trump says he has received a “beautiful” three-page letter from Kim Jong Un and predicted that the two leaders would have more talks to try resolving the stand-off over North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

The US president has said he is not concerned by the flurry of missiles Mr Kim has launched in recent days, rattling US allies in the region.

Mr Trump said they were all short-range missiles and reiterated that North Korea has never broken its pledge to pause nuclear tests.

Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in Singapore (Kevin Lim/Straits Times/PA)
Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump in Singapore (Kevin Lim/Straits Times/PA)

He said Mr Kim told him in the letter that he was upset about recent US-South Korean military exercises, which North Korea sees as a threat.

The two leaders have met three times — in Singapore, Hanoi and the Korean demilitarised zone late last month — but no new talks have been scheduled.

At their second meeting in Vietnam in February, Mr Trump rejected Mr Kim’s demand for widespread sanctions relief in return for dismantling the North’s main nuclear complex, a partial disarmament step.

The president said he received the letter on Thursday. “It was hand-delivered. It wasn’t touched by anybody,” he told reporters at the White House.

“It was a very positive letter. I think we’ll have another meeting. He really wrote a beautiful, three-page letter … a really beautiful letter.”

- Press Association

Donald TrumpKim Jong-unNorth KoreaTOPIC: Donald Trump

