News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump names Perry deputy to replace him at Energy Department

Trump names Perry deputy to replace him at Energy Department
By Press Association
Friday, October 18, 2019 - 10:07 PM

President Donald Trump says he is nominating a deputy to Energy Secretary Rick Perry to replace him in the top job at the Energy Department.

The president tweeted that Dan Brouillette’s experience in the area is “unparalleled” and calls him a “total professional”.

President Trump also praised Mr Perry, who plans to leave the Energy Department at the end of the year.

Mr Perry’s departure comes as he is under scrutiny over the role he played in the president’s dealings with Ukraine, the focus of an ongoing impeachment inquiry.

More on this topic

Woman living in van gives up her 320 pet ratsWoman living in van gives up her 320 pet rats

38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe

Identical twin nurses help deliver identical twin sisters at US hospitalIdentical twin nurses help deliver identical twin sisters at US hospital

Trump resort chosen to host next year’s G7 summitTrump resort chosen to host next year’s G7 summit

Dan BrouilletteDonald TrumpRick PerryTOPIC: US

More in this Section

Suspected knifeman arrested at Manchester shopping centreSuspected knifeman arrested at Manchester shopping centre

Nasa astronauts complete historic all-female spacewalkNasa astronauts complete historic all-female spacewalk

Donald Trump praises astronauts on first all-female spacewalkDonald Trump praises astronauts on first all-female spacewalk

38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe38 people cited for violations in Clinton email probe


Lifestyle

Mountaintop monasteries, vicious-looking vultures, and a seriously impressive cable car.As Ryanair launches flights to Armenia, here’s why it deserves to be your next holiday destination

Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra played a storming gig at Cork Opera House, writes Des O'Driscoll Live Music Review: Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra

Concerns about people’s ability to access their own money have been growing – here’s what the debate is all about.Are we actually going to end up as a cashless society?

Everything entertainment you need to look out forScene & Heard: Everything entertainment you need to look out for

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »