Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser

US President Donald Trump has said he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser.

Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with Mr O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

The American leader’s announcement about Mr O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser post, citing policy disagreements.

Mr Bolton was Mr Trump’s third national security adviser.