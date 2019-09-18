News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump names hostage negotiator as national security adviser

By Press Association
Wednesday, September 18, 2019 - 02:48 PM

US President Donald Trump has said he plans to name hostage negotiator Robert O’Brien as his new national security adviser.

Mr Trump tweeted on Wednesday that he has “worked long & hard” with Mr O’Brien and that “he will do a great job!”

The American leader’s announcement about Mr O’Brien comes a week after he ousted John Bolton from the national security adviser post, citing policy disagreements.

Mr Bolton was Mr Trump’s third national security adviser.

