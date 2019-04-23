NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Trump meets Twitter chief amid bias complaints

Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 10:45 PM

US President Donald Trump said he had a “great meeting” on Tuesday with Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, after attacking the company earlier in the day.

Mr Trump and some Republicans in Congress have complained that social media giants are biased against Republicans, something the companies have rejected as untrue.

Mr Trump gave his account of the meeting on Twitter, writing: “Lots of subjects discussed regarding their platform, and the world of social media in general. Look forward to keeping an open dialogue!”

While some tech company executives may lean towards the liberal, they have long asserted that their products are without political bias.

Mr Trump had tweeted earlier Tuesday that Twitter did not treat him well and that he would have more followers “if Twitter wasn’t playing their political games”.

- Press Association

