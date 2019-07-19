News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump meets Apollo 11 astronauts on 50th anniversary of moon landing

Trump meets Apollo 11 astronauts on 50th anniversary of moon landing
Friday, July 19, 2019 - 06:57 PM

President Donald Trump marked the 50th anniversary of the first human steps on the moon at an Oval Office meeting Friday with former Apollo 11 astronauts.

Flanked by Buzz Aldrin, Mike Collins and the family of mission commander Neil Armstrong in the Oval Office, Mr Trump was briefed on his administration’s plans to send astronauts back to the moon and on to Mars, as well as advances in commercial spaceflight and the reusability of space systems.

“We are bringing the glamour back” to the space programme, Mr Trump said at the event, where he was joined by First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Nasa administrator Jim Bridenstine.

Donald Trump receives a gift from Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin (Alex Brandon/AP)
Donald Trump receives a gift from Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Trump directed Mr Bridenstine to listen to the “other side” of his Mars exploration plan, referencing concerns by some that the most efficient way to the red planet does not begin with a lunar visit.

Nasa’s current plans include a moon as a celestial stepping-stone to Mars.

Mr Aldrin told Mr Trump he was disappointed that even more advancements have not been made in space over the last decade.

Donald Trump shakes hands with Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins (Alex Brandon/AP)
Donald Trump shakes hands with Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins (Alex Brandon/AP)

Mr Aldrin and Mr Armstrong, who died in 2012, made history when they landed on the moon 50 years ago Saturday, as Mr Collins orbited overhead in their command module.

Vice President Mike Pence will mark the anniversary Saturday with a visit and speech at the Kennedy Space Centre in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Trading Up: Three bedroom in Ballinlough, Cork €310,000Trading Up: Three bedroom in Ballinlough, Cork €310,000

Upgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsizeUpgraded home perfect for those wishing to downsize

Iranian authorities ‘seize British tanker in Persian Gulf’Iranian authorities ‘seize British tanker in Persian Gulf’

‘Fanatical’ neo-Nazi terrorist group member who called for ‘race war’ jailed‘Fanatical’ neo-Nazi terrorist group member who called for ‘race war’ jailed

Donald TrumpMoonNasa

More in this Section

People run into streets as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits AthensPeople run into streets as 5.3-magnitude earthquake hits Athens

Ex-president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South Africa corruption inquiryEx-president Jacob Zuma pulls out of South Africa corruption inquiry

Gibraltar chief meets Iran’s foreign minister in bid to defuse tanker rowGibraltar chief meets Iran’s foreign minister in bid to defuse tanker row

‘Predatory paedophile’ jailed for life for Lucy McHugh murder in UK‘Predatory paedophile’ jailed for life for Lucy McHugh murder in UK


Lifestyle

Garbage offered a pop twist on grunge’s maximalist angst when they materialised in a dramatic swirl in the mid-Nineties. Like a candy-cane Nirvana, they were bleak and baroque but with tunes you could hum in the dark.Garbage's return to Dublin well worth the wait

Circle back to fashion's hottest retro print, says Annmarie O'Connor.Trend of the Week: Circling back to fashion's hottest retro print

Ever wondered what it would be like to move lock, stock and barrel into a tiny home, like the ones on Netflix’s Tiny House Nation?Are you ready to join the tiny-house movement?

Kya deLongchamps reports back on the performance of her photovoltaic array and wonders if it could handle the addition of an electric carDIY: Get ready for a natural high

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 17, 2019

  • 7
  • 20
  • 28
  • 29
  • 42
  • 46
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »