Trump likens impeachment inquiry to ‘a lynching’

Donald Trump has compared the congressional impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine to “a lynching”.

The president and his Republican allies claim the process Democrats in the House of Representatives are using for the inquiry is unfair and that they are trying to undo the 2016 election that put him in the White House.

He tweeted that if a Democrat becomes president and the Republicans win the House they could impeach the president “without due process or fairness or any legal rights”.

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here - a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

The president added: “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching.”

Lynchings, or killing someone by hanging, historically were mostly used by whites against black men in the South beginning in the late 19th century, according to the NAACP.