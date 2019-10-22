News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump likens impeachment inquiry to ‘a lynching’

Trump likens impeachment inquiry to ‘a lynching’
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 02:19 PM

Donald Trump has compared the congressional impeachment inquiry into his dealings with Ukraine to “a lynching”.

The president and his Republican allies claim the process Democrats in the House of Representatives are using for the inquiry is unfair and that they are trying to undo the 2016 election that put him in the White House.

He tweeted that if a Democrat becomes president and the Republicans win the House they could impeach the president “without due process or fairness or any legal rights”.

The president added: “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching.”

Lynchings, or killing someone by hanging, historically were mostly used by whites against black men in the South beginning in the late 19th century, according to the NAACP.

READ MORE

Jimmy Carter in hospital after fall at home

More on this topic

Lana Del Rey on Donald Trump cultureLana Del Rey on Donald Trump culture

Trump cancels plan to host G7 at his golf resortTrump cancels plan to host G7 at his golf resort

Confronted by impeachment, Trump adds to the chaosConfronted by impeachment, Trump adds to the chaos

White House admits linking Ukraine military aid to Democratic probeWhite House admits linking Ukraine military aid to Democratic probe

Donald TrumpimpeachmentUkrainewhistleblowerTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Jimmy Carter in hospital after fall at homeJimmy Carter in hospital after fall at home

Norwegian police open fire on man who ‘drove ambulance into crowd’, including baby in a pushchairNorwegian police open fire on man who ‘drove ambulance into crowd’, including baby in a pushchair

Manchester Arena bomber’s brother pleads not guilty to murder chargesManchester Arena bomber’s brother pleads not guilty to murder charges

Syrian leader condemns ‘thief’ Erdogan during visit to retaken areaSyrian leader condemns ‘thief’ Erdogan during visit to retaken area


Lifestyle

A scientific study has found that the teatime treat is just as effective as shop-bought energy gels.You might want to swap your energy gels for mashed potato on your next run

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »