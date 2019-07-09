News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump launches fresh onslaught on ‘wacky’ UK ambassador

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 01:24 PM

Donald Trump has dramatically stepped up the war of words over Britain’s US ambassador, branding him a “pompous fool”.

In his latest explosive tweets, the president complained that Kim Darroch was a “very stupid guy” who had been foisted on the US.

He also again attacked Theresa May over Brexit, accusing her of ignoring his advice and “going her own foolish way”.

His latest intervention came as the Cabinet reiterated its full support for Mr Darroch following the leak of a series of diplomatic dispatches in which he branded the US administration as “inept”.

Mr Trump said: “The wacky ambassador that the UK foisted upon the United States is not someone we are thrilled with, a very stupid guy.

“He should speak to his country, and Prime Minister May, about their failed Brexit negotiation, and not be upset with my criticism of how badly it was handled.

“I told Theresa May how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way – was unable to get it done. A disaster!

“I don’t know the ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool.

“Tell him the USA now has the best economy and military anywhere in the world, by far and they are both only getting bigger, better and stronger.

“Thank you, Mr President!”

- Press Association

