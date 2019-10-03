News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump lashes out in anger as Democrats warn of legal action

Trump lashes out in anger as Democrats warn of legal action
By Press Association
Thursday, October 03, 2019 - 08:31 AM

President Donald Trump has lashed out against the investigation into his dealings with Ukraine, hours after House Democratic leaders warned the White House to expect a subpoena for documents.

Democrats accused the administration of “flagrant disregard” of previous requests and said that refusal could be considered an impeachable offence.

Separately, the Democrats accused President Trump of “an incitement to violence” against a national security whistleblower and advised him and his administration not to intimidate potential witnesses in the impeachment inquiry.

The whistleblower exposed a July phone call that President Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in which he pressed for an investigation of Democratic political rival Joe Biden and his family.

Democrats say the pressure on Mr Zelenskiy, on its own, constitutes an abuse of power worthy of impeachment scrutiny.

In appearances in the Oval Office and a joint press conference with the president of Finland, President Trump displayed an unusual show of anger as he defended what he has called his “perfect” phone call with Mr Zelenskiy.

He suggested, without evidence, that House intelligence committee Chairman Adam Schiff may have committed treason, and, again without evidence, labelled Mr Biden and his son “stone cold crooked”.

At one point, President Trump demanded that a reporter pressing him on his dealings with Ukraine move on.

“Ask the president of Finland a question, please,” he said, emphasising each word, eventually labelling the reporter “corrupt”.

President Trump declined to answer yes or no when asked if he would cooperate with the House to produce requested documents on Ukraine.

“Well, I always cooperate,” he said, though his administration has repeatedly stonewalled congressional investigations. “This is a hoax,” he added.

Mr Schiff, accusing President Trump of inviting violence against the whistleblower, had said earlier that any effort to interfere with the Democrats’ investigations would be considered evidence of obstruction and could be included in articles of impeachment.

“We’re not fooling around here,” he said.

President Trump has tweeted in recent days that he wants to “find out about” the whistleblower and question him or her, though the person’s identity is protected by the Whistleblower Protection Act.

The Democrats said they would subpoena the White House on Friday for documents related to President Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

House Oversight and Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings wrote in a memo to committee members that the action is necessary because the White House has ignored multiple requests.

READ MORE

Police officer who shot unarmed neighbour hugged by victim’s brother

More on this topic

The impeachment trap: Democrats taking huge risk in launching proceedings against TrumpThe impeachment trap: Democrats taking huge risk in launching proceedings against Trump

Trump can’t be trusted by people charged with protecting USTrump can’t be trusted by people charged with protecting US

Democrats to subpoena White House for Ukraine documentsDemocrats to subpoena White House for Ukraine documents

Pompeo confirms he was on Trump’s call with Ukrainian presidentPompeo confirms he was on Trump’s call with Ukrainian president

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Targeting two faulty genes could be key in treating blood cancer – studyTargeting two faulty genes could be key in treating blood cancer – study

Bernie Sanders recovering from emergency heart surgeryBernie Sanders recovering from emergency heart surgery

Democrats to subpoena White House for Ukraine documentsDemocrats to subpoena White House for Ukraine documents

Wartime US bomber crashes in fireball trying to land at airportWartime US bomber crashes in fireball trying to land at airport


Lifestyle

Now at this point you are thinking this lady lives in la la land and all kids are little jerks from time to time. I am really, really proud of my daughter Joan. I think she is the kindest and one of the most considerate kids I’ve ever known.Mum's the Word: I’m not just bragging about my daughter, I’m just really proud

There’s your ideal shopping, and then there’s the shopping you sometimes have to do. I think it’s important that people don’t beat themselves up. Even the most informed of us and the best-intentioned end up in a supermarket at ten o’clock at night and that’s ok; we’re all busy.Parents for the Planet: The climate strikes give me conflicting sentiments

Fiona Boniwell is an illustrator from London, but is now living in Kinsale where she will be one of the participants in the Co Cork town’s Words By Water literary festival over the weekend. Fiona originally studied fine art, but got into comic illustration when she first collaborated with writer Brendan O’Connell on the graphic novel Death’s New Lease on Life. The duo are currently working on the follow-up, Cerberus’ New Trick.A question of taste: Fiona Boniwell

Girl Band’s new album underlines their reputation as one of the most interesting groups in the Irish music scene, writes Eoghan O’SullivanStructure amidst the chaos: Girl Band solidifies the reputation of one Ireland's most interesting groups

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 02, 2019

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 23
  • 24
  • 37
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »