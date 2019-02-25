NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Trump Jr accuses federal authorities of using ‘Stalinist’ tactics against family

Monday, February 25, 2019 - 06:50 PM

Donald Trump’s eldest son has accused federal authorities of using “Stalinist” tactics as they investigate the US president’s inaugural committee and family enterprise.

Donald Trump Jr told Fox & Friends in an interview that the investigation is “as political as it gets”.

It's that old Stalinist tactic, you know?

He said the “dream” of federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York is to “try to find something to get Trump”, adding: “It’s that old Stalinist tactic, you know?”

Joseph Stalin led the former Soviet Union from the mid-1920s until 1953.

But Mr Trump Jr, who is helping run the family business while his father is president, said he is not worried about the investigations “because we know there’s nothing there”.

Prosecutors are investigating, among other potential crimes, whether foreigners illegally contributed to inaugural events in 2017.

- Press Association

