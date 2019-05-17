Trump: Iran has no idea what is actually going on

President Donald Trump has said that, after two weeks of mixed signals, even Iran may be confused about its future relationship with the United States.

Mr Trump wrote on Twitter: “With all of the Fake and Made Up News out there, Iran can have no idea what is actually going on.”

Mr Trump said he hoped the US was not on a path to war with Iran, but some wonder if his two most hawkish advisers could be angling for such a confrontation.

A day earlier he expressed a desire for dialogue, tweeting: “I’m sure that Iran will want to talk soon.”

But Tehran has showed no outward sign of preparing to talk.

Mr Trump’s recent tone contrasted with a series of moves by the US and Iran that have sharply escalated tensions in the Middle East in recent days. For the past year, national security adviser John Bolton and secretary of state Mike Pompeo have been the public face of the administration’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran.

On Friday, an official with Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard warned that Iranian missiles can “easily reach warships” in the Persian Gulf and elsewhere in the Middle East. National security adviser John Bolton, right, has a hawkish reputation (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The semi-official Fars news agency quoted Mohammad Saleh Jokar as saying that Iran’s missiles have a range of about 1,250 miles and can attack any target in the region.

The escalating rhetoric has rattled members of Congress who are demanding more information on the White House’s claims of rising Iranian aggression. Top leaders in Congress received a classified briefing on Iran on Thursday, but many from both parties have criticised the White House for not keeping them informed.

Iran poses a particular challenge for Mr Trump. While he talks tough against foreign adversaries to the delight of his supporters, a military confrontation with Iran could make him appear to be backtracking on a campaign pledge to keep America out of foreign entanglements.

Members of Congress and allies, however, worry that any erratic or miscalculated response from Mr Trump could send the US careening into conflict.

Mr Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear deal last year and reinstated sanctions on Tehran that are crippling its economy.

Tensions rose dramatically on May 5, when Mr Bolton announced that the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group would be rushed from the Mediterranean to the Persian Gulf ahead of schedule in response to “a number of troubling and escalatory indications and warnings”, without going into details. USS Abraham Lincoln (Kaitlin McKeown/Virginian-Pilot/AP)

Since then, four oil tankers, including two belonging to Saudi Arabia, were targeted in an apparent act of sabotage off the coast of the United Arab Emirates, according to officials in the region, and a Saudi pipeline was attacked by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels from Yemen. The US also ordered non-essential staff out of Iraq and has dispatched additional military assets to the region.

The Senate will receive a classified briefing on Iran on Tuesday, according to Jim Risch of Idaho, the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee. The House has requested a classified briefing as well.

House speaker Nancy Pelosi said briefings are necessary because informing leaders “is no substitute for the full membership of the Congress”. She said a failure to inform representatives is “part of a pattern” for the Trump administration “that is not right”, because the power to declare war resides with Congress. Nancy Pelosi (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

“I hope that the president’s advisers recognise that they have no authorisation to go forward in any way” against Iran, Ms Pelosi said.

Mr Trump has dismissed suggestions that any of his advisers, particularly Mr Bolton, are pushing him into a conflict.

“John has strong views on things, but that’s OK. I actually temper John, which is pretty amazing isn’t it?” Mr Trump said recently when asked if he was satisfied with Mr Bolton’s advice.

“I have different sides. I mean, I have John Bolton, and I have other people that are a little more dovish than him. And ultimately I make the decision.”

- Press Association