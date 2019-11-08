News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump insists impeachment inquiry hasn’t hurt him

Trump insists impeachment inquiry hasn’t hurt him
By Press Association
Friday, November 08, 2019 - 06:10 PM

Donald Trump has insisted he has not been damaged by impeachment evidence detailing efforts by him and his administration to pressure Ukraine to publicly investigate his political rivals.

Speaking to reporters as he left on a campaign trip to Atlanta, the president said he was “not concerned about anything” that has been disclosed so far.

“It seems that nobody has any first-hand knowledge,” he said, adding: “Every one of those people cancelled themselves out.”

His comments came a day after the release of an impeachment inquiry transcript in which career State Department official George Kent said Mr Trump wanted to hear just three words from the Ukraine president in their July phone call: Investigations, Biden, Clinton.

George Kent (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)
George Kent (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

Mr Kent told investigators that was his understanding of what Mr Trump wanted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to say to unlock US military aid, as relayed to the official by others, including those in direct contact with the president.

Numerous current and former Trump officials have testified that the president was conditioning US aid on Ukraine publicly investigating Democrats including his potential 2020 political foe Joe Biden and Mr Biden’s son.

Clinton, Mr Kent explained, was “shorthand” for the 2016 US presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton. It was a reference to Mr Trump’s view, pushed by his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani but outside of mainstream US intelligence, that Ukraine played a role interfering in the election.

Mr Kent also raised concerns about Mr Giuliani’s “campaign of lies” against Ukraine ambassador Marie Yovanovitch and the Trump administration’s firing of the veteran diplomat.

House investigators are releasing key transcripts from days of closed-door interviews in the impeachment inquiry as they prepare for public sessions with witnesses next week. A whistleblower’s complaint about Mr Trump’s telephone call with Mr Zelenskiy was the spark that ignited the probe.

Mr Trump on Friday objected to the public sessions, even though he, the White House and Republican allies, had objected to interviews taking place behind closed doors. And he claimed that Democrats were only interested in speaking with people who dislike him, even as the White House has blocked potentially more supportive witnesses, including acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, from appearing.

“This is just a continuation of the hoax. It’s a disgraceful thing,” said Mr Trump, insisting — despite evidence to the contrary — that the inquiry is helping him politically.

He also tried to distance himself from his ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, telling reporters: “I hardly know the gentleman.” He has previously praised Mr Sondland.

READ MORE

White House aide fails to appear for impeachment inquiry

More on this topic

White House aide fails to appear for impeachment inquiryWhite House aide fails to appear for impeachment inquiry

Book by anonymous insider says Trump is ‘volatile and incompetent’Book by anonymous insider says Trump is ‘volatile and incompetent’

Donald Trump must pay two million dollars over charitable foundation ‘misuse’Donald Trump must pay two million dollars over charitable foundation ‘misuse’

John Bolton fails to show up for impeachment probe interviewJohn Bolton fails to show up for impeachment probe interview

Donald TrumpimpeachmentUkrainewhistleblowerTOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

US doctors unveil new guidelines for treating vaping-associated lung injuriesUS doctors unveil new guidelines for treating vaping-associated lung injuries

Two 15-year-olds among victims as police name 39 who died in Essex lorryTwo 15-year-olds among victims as police name 39 who died in Essex lorry

Suspect arrested over kidnapping of UFC fighter’s stepdaughterSuspect arrested over kidnapping of UFC fighter’s stepdaughter

Mourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clashMourners demand justice after Hong Kong student dies in protest clash


Lifestyle

A bond like no other.Frozen’s tale of redemptive love can help siblings to value that sisterly bond

He was the man behind the iconic Galaxy dress. Now Roland Mouret is turning his attention to the world of art, collaborating with Dragana Jurisic for an exhibition at the RHA. Ahead of his visit to Dublin to talks to Ruth O'Connor.Why the designer behind the iconic Galaxy dress, Roland Mouret, is coming to Dublin

Loftus Hall hosted overnight paranormal tours in October – but the haunted house is worth a visit to Wexford any time of year, writes Vickie Maye.Is Loftus hall really Ireland's most haunted house?

One of my favourite novels to teach is Of Mice and Men. I know it’s been on the curriculum forever; I remember watching the film with Gary Sinise in school myself, but Steinbeck’s message is timeless.Secret Diary of an Irish Teacher: I questioned Irish being a compulsory subject and I clearly upset people

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 06, 2019

  • 1
  • 12
  • 27
  • 29
  • 30
  • 35
  • 9

Full Lotto draw results »