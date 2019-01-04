NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Trump: I’m too successful to impeach

Friday, January 04, 2019 - 02:27 PM

Donald Trump has pushed back against some Democrats’ calls to impeach him, saying they are only seeking impeachment because they know they cannot win the White House in 2020.

“How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong” and has had the “most successful two years of any president,” Mr Trump tweeted.

He also claimed to be “the most popular Republican in party history”.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been cautious about whether her new Democratic majority would impeach Mr Trump, but at least two of her members are ready to move forward.

Representatives Brad Sherman and Al Green introduced articles of impeachment against Mr Trump on Thursday, the first day of the new Congress.

The pair pushed to impeach the president in 2017 and 2018 but the House blocked those resolutions twice, with the help of Democrats who said the effort was premature.

Ms Pelosi has not ruled out impeachment but has called it a “divisive activity” that needs support from both parties.

She and House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler have said they want to wait for the outcome of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election and contacts with the Trump campaign.

Mr Trump said his campaign did not collude with Moscow.

“They only want to impeach me because they know they can’t win in 2020, too much success!” he tweeted.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Donald Trump

Related Articles

Donald Trump hits back at Mitt Romney criticism

Donald Trump lacks character in leading 'divided nation', claims Mitt Romney

Trump’s America First policy means Syria will come last

Trump insists ‘all concrete wall’ was never abandoned

More in this Section

Chinese rover begins exploring far side of the moon

Depression linked to social media twice as high among teenage girls – study

Charity worker to embark on Iran prison hunger strike over health care concerns

Holidaymakers urged to avoid storm-hit parts of Thailand


Lifestyle

Ask an expert: Will it harm my baby if I suck her dummy when she drops it?

New leaf: TV presenter Andrea Hayes pens a book on 360-degree health

Headstart: Irish sports stars lead the way on mental health awareness

Working Life: Professor Helen Whelton, head of the College of Medicine and Health, UCC

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 02, 2019

    • 2
    • 14
    • 26
    • 33
    • 37
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »