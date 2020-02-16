News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump heads to Florida for ‘most expensive’ fundraiser

Trump heads to Florida for ‘most expensive’ fundraiser
By Press Association
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 10:14 AM

US President Donald Trump mixed re-election business with pleasure during a weekend stop at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, attending a fundraiser that was expected to raise $10m for his campaign and the Republican National Committee.

The event was believed to be his most expensive fundraiser ever, with invitations going to donors who gave $580,600 per couple, according to The Washington Post, which obtained an invitation to the event at the Palm Beach estate of billionaire investor Nelson Peltz.

Pro-Trump groups have been shattering fundraising records on the path towards a goal of raising $1bn this election cycle.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump touch down in West Palm Beach, Florida (Alex Brandon/AP)
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump touch down in West Palm Beach, Florida (Alex Brandon/AP)

Advocacy groups that have sought campaign finance reform said the Supreme Court had paved the way for such fundraising hauls by striking down in 2014 the limit on the total amount of money an individual could give to all political party committees in a two-year election cycle.

“The ability of Trump to raise these astronomical amounts of influence money from billionaires and multi-millionaires is a direct result of the Supreme Court’s utter failure to understand the nation’s campaign finance laws or the implications of its decision,” said Democracy 21 president Fred Wertheimer in an opinion piece published in Medium.

In its 5-4 decision, the Supreme Court found that limits on the total amount of money donors can give to all candidates, committees and political parties were unconstitutional.

Senator Bernie Sanders has criticised some of his fellow Democratic presidential candidates for accepting campaign donations from the extremely wealthy, questioning whether those who accept the donations would stand up to those who provide them if the situation called for it.

READ MORE

Biden targets Sanders’ gun votes in fiery Las Vegas speech

More on this topic

Biden targets Sanders’ gun votes in fiery Las Vegas speechBiden targets Sanders’ gun votes in fiery Las Vegas speech

Mark Leibovich: Just an ordinary Joe?Mark Leibovich: Just an ordinary Joe?

Democratic presidential contenders set for New Hampshire debate as urgency risesDemocratic presidential contenders set for New Hampshire debate as urgency rises

Buttigieg leads Sanders in updated Iowa vote totalsButtigieg leads Sanders in updated Iowa vote totals

Donald TrumpUnited StatesTOPIC: US elections 2020

More in this Section

Two bodies pulled from sea as Storm Dennis batters UKTwo bodies pulled from sea as Storm Dennis batters UK

British man arrested in Egypt for ‘patting’ guard on back released from custodyBritish man arrested in Egypt for ‘patting’ guard on back released from custody

Eight patients who tested positive for coronavirus released from UK hospitalEight patients who tested positive for coronavirus released from UK hospital

Extinction Rebellion stage flights pollution protest at GatwickExtinction Rebellion stage flights pollution protest at Gatwick


Lifestyle

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »