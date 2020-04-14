News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump halts US payments to WHO over coronavirus warnings

Tuesday, April 14, 2020 - 11:40 PM

President Donald Trump says he has directed a halt to US payments to the World Health Organisation pending a review of its warnings about coronavirus and China.

President Trump says the outbreak could have been contained at its source and spared lives had the UN health agency done a better job investigating reports coming out of China.

The president says the world depends on the World Health Organisation to work with countries to make sure accurate information about health threats are shared in a timely manner.

President Trump claims the organisation failed to carry out its “basic duty” and must be held accountable.

But the president says the US will continue to engage with the organisation in pursuit of what he calls meaningful reforms.

