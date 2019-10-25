News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump golf course set to have alcohol licence revoked

By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 06:29 AM

One of Donald Trump’s golf clubs might have its alcohol licence revoked, according to US media reports.

New Jersey state authorities this week formally sought to revoke the licence at the Trump National course in Colts Neck after charges the club served too much alcohol to a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal drunken driving accident.

The Washington Post first reported details of the state’s action Thursday, publishing documents from the state attorney general’s office that say the course has 30 days to respond.

Two charges in the state documents indicate the licence suspension would last for a combined 25 days, but the document says the state will go farther.

“(Due) to the aggravating circumstances in this case, the Division will seek revocation of the license based upon the total circumstances,” Deputy Attorney General Andrew Sapolnick wrote in the documents.

According to the state, the violation stems from August 2015 when the club sold alcohol to an already intoxicated person, identified as Andrew Halder in the documents, in violation of the licence.

Court documents and news accounts show Mr Halder was involved in a fatal crash in August 2015, after leaving the club. In 2018, he pleaded guilty to a vehicular homicide charge in the death of his father and was sentenced to three years’ probation.

The documents also allege that the club sold more than just beer on its courses in violation of its licence.

Mr Trump has two other clubs in New Jersey, one in Bedminster, where the president has spent summers while in the White House. The other club is Trump National Philadelphia, which is located in Pine Hill, New Jersey.

