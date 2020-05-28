News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Trump escalates war on Twitter and social media protections

Trump escalates war on Twitter and social media protections
By Press Association
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 09:25 PM

President Donald Trump has escalated his war on social media companies, signing an executive order challenging the liability protections that have served as a bedrock for unfettered speech on the internet.

But the move appears to be more about politics than substance, as the president aims to rally supporters after he lashed out at Twitter for applying fact checks to two of his tweets.

President Trump said the fact checks were “editorial decisions” by Twitter and amounted to political activism.

He said it should cost those companies their protection from lawsuits for what is posted on their platforms.

President Trump and his allies, who rely heavily on Twitter to attack their enemies, have long accused the tech giants in liberal-leaning Silicon Valley of targeting conservatives on social media by fact-checking them or removing their posts.

“We’re fed up with it,” President Trump said, claiming the order would uphold freedom of speech.

It directs executive branch agencies to ask independent rule-making agencies including the Federal Communications Commission and the Federal Trade Commission to study whether they can place new regulations on the companies — though experts express doubts much can be done without an act of Congress.

READ MORE

What has changed with England's ‘cautious’ lockdown easing?

More on this topic

Donald Trump to sign executive order curbing protections for social mediaDonald Trump to sign executive order curbing protections for social media

Mark Zuckerberg criticises Twitter over fact-checking Trump tweetsMark Zuckerberg criticises Twitter over fact-checking Trump tweets

Irish Examiner view: Twitter bites back on Trump’s baseless rantingsIrish Examiner view: Twitter bites back on Trump’s baseless rantings

Donald Trump offers to calm tensions between India and ChinaDonald Trump offers to calm tensions between India and China


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

India forced to deal with heatwave and plague of locusts as it battles Covid-19India forced to deal with heatwave and plague of locusts as it battles Covid-19

Hardline former Tehran mayor elected as speaker of Iran’s new parliamentHardline former Tehran mayor elected as speaker of Iran’s new parliament

Mark Zuckerberg criticises Twitter over fact-checking Trump tweetsMark Zuckerberg criticises Twitter over fact-checking Trump tweets

Chinese legislators endorse Hong Kong national security lawChinese legislators endorse Hong Kong national security law


Lifestyle

Cork author Conal Creedon tells Richard Fitzpatrick about some of his influences, from characters in his family’s shop to Ian Dury and Jim JarmuschCulture That Made Me: Conal Creedon on showbands, punk rock and playing the saw

A new thriller on Netflix is already causing a stir, and JK Rowling has set the internet alight with chapters of her fairytale, writes Des O’DriscollOnline Entertainment Tips: Snowpiercer, JK Rowling's new tale, and two films on Repeal

She's been sorting out Cork people for ages likeAsk Audrey: Normal People is basically a Maeve Binchy novel with mobile phones

Every evening, volunteers set out on bikes from Penny Dinners, delivering food and supplies to Cork’s homeless community. Donal O’Keeffe accompanied the Knight Riders on their rounds.Knight Riders bike around Cork city to deliver food to the homeless for Cork Penny Dinners

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

  • 7
  • 23
  • 30
  • 38
  • 46
  • 47
  • 31

Full Lotto draw results »