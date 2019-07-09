Trump disrespectful and wrong, says Hunt as UK-US diplomatic spat deepens

Donald Trump has been accused of disrespecting the UK and the British Prime Minister after a Twitter tirade about her “foolish” leadership.

The US President dramatically stepped up the war of words following the leak of sensitive diplomatic messages from the UK’s ambassador to Washington painting a critical picture of the Trump White House.

Mr Trump called ambassador Kim Darroch a “pompous fool” and a “very stupid guy” who had been foisted on the US.

1/2 @realDonaldTrump friends speak frankly so I will: these comments are disrespectful and wrong to our Prime Minister and my country. Your diplomats give their private opinions to @SecPompeo and so do ours! You said the UK/US alliance was the greatest in history and I agree... https://t.co/hNeBWmyyVN — Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 9, 2019

In an extraordinary onslaught against an ally, Mr Trump also used a Twitter post to attack Theresa May over Brexit, accusing her of ignoring his advice and “going her own foolish way”.

2/2...but allies need to treat each other with respect as @theresa_may has always done with you. Ambassadors are appointed by the UK government and if I become PM our Ambassador stays.— Jeremy Hunt (@Jeremy_Hunt) July 9, 2019

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt shot back, using Mr Trump’s favoured social media platform to accuse the president of being “disrespectful and wrong”.

The Tory leadership hopeful said he would keep Mr Darroch in post if he became prime minister.

...handled. I told @theresa_may how to do that deal, but she went her own foolish way-was unable to get it done. A disaster! I don’t know the Ambassador but have been told he is a pompous fool. Tell him the USA now has the best Economy & Military anywhere in the World, by far... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 9, 2019

- Press Association