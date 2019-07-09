News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Trump disrespectful and wrong, says Hunt as UK-US diplomatic spat deepens

Tuesday, July 09, 2019 - 05:54 PM

Donald Trump has been accused of disrespecting the UK and the British Prime Minister after a Twitter tirade about her “foolish” leadership.

The US President dramatically stepped up the war of words following the leak of sensitive diplomatic messages from the UK’s ambassador to Washington painting a critical picture of the Trump White House.

Mr Trump called ambassador Kim Darroch a “pompous fool” and a “very stupid guy” who had been foisted on the US.

In an extraordinary onslaught against an ally, Mr Trump also used a Twitter post to  attack Theresa May over Brexit, accusing her of ignoring his advice and “going her own foolish way”.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt shot back, using Mr Trump’s favoured social media platform to accuse the president of being “disrespectful and wrong”.

The Tory leadership hopeful said he would keep Mr Darroch in post if he became prime minister.

- Press Association

